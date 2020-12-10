Weston McKennie praises team mate for his goal against Barcelona

After scoring the equaliser as a sub during the Derby della Mole against Torino, Weston McKennie was awarded by Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo with a place in the starting XI for Barcelona v Juventus.

The American midfielder repaid the manager’s trust in him by offering a solid performance against the Blaugrana, and by scoring Juventus’ second goal with an amazing volley from inside the box.

Just like against Torino, McKennie’s goal came from a precise cross by Juan Cuadrado, the best assist man of the Bianconeri with eight winning passes provided so far.

Interviewed by Uefa.com (via Juvenews.eu) at the end of the game, the former Schalke 04 midfielder has praised the Columbian winger for the perfect ball he served him: “I’ve got a special mental connection with Juan, I’ve been lucky to score my Champions League goal against Barcelona, it has been special”.

After two great performances, McKennie is on his way to becoming a regular of Pirlo’s team. The USA international brings his intensity on to the pitch, and his work without the ball makes the midfield more solid and balanced.