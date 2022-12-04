Weston McKennie “very proud” of USMNT despite World Cup elimination

Despite their encouraging group stage performances, the United States couldn’t prolong their stay in Qatar any further, crashing out of the World Cup round of 16 following a 1-3 defeat at the hands of the Netherlands.

Memphis Depay broke the deadlock for the Oranje at the 10th minute and Daley Blind doubled their lead just before halftime.

Haji Wright restored hope for the Americans by pulling one back in the 76th minute, but Denzel Dumfries delivered the final blow just five minutes later.

For his part, Weston McKennie has been a regular starter for the USMNT, even if he arrived to the tournament after suffering from a recent injury concern. The Juventus midfielder once again left the pitch in the middle of the second half.

Nonetheless, the 24-year-old only had words of praise for his teammates and insists that he remains proud of their achievement.

“Today we were defeated, but it wasn’t due to to lack of commitment,” said McKennie in his post-match interview via JuventusNews24.

“The boys gave their all in this match, unfortunately we lost but the team gave everything.

“We have a very special group and it’s not often that you have such a bond between teammates, staff and everyone.

“I am therefore very proud of this group, but also saddened by today’s result.”