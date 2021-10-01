Weston McKennie’s Juventus exit gathers pace with asking price set

West Ham are claimed to have been told that Weston McKennie will cost them £35 Million, with the Juventus star supposedly keen to make the switch.

The American international was a regular in the first-team last season, albeit with many of his appearances coming off the bench, but his best position remains unknown at present.

McKennie has featured at centre-back, defensive midfield, CM, as an attacking midfielder and also on both the left and right wider roles, and he hasn’t failed to disappoint in any of them.

The former Schalke star has also popped up with some important goals last season, saving Andrea Pirlo’s bacon on a few different occasions, and I don’t imagine that the fans would be happy to see him leave.

The club’s decision is final however, and they may believe that his fee could be better invested in other areas of the team, and the FootballInsider claims that we have told West Ham that they can sign their target if they stump up with a £35 Million fee.

The Hammers are claimed to be looking to replace Declan Rice in the coming year, with the midfielder having rejected their efforts to extend his contract, with McKennie claimed to be keen on both playing in the Premier League and the idea of living in London.

I don’t doubt that the 23 year-old will be a big hit in England, and I don’t look forward to seeing him leave either, as I have always enjoyed the way he played with passion and aggression, but at the same time, I do understand the club’s decision.

Patrick