Juventus F.C. is one of the greatest clubs in Italian and world football. As you'd expect, the club's roster has witnessed various world-class players since its establishment in late 1897. Although Juventus has an impressive squad, one youngster who is catching the world's attention is Weston McKennie. The American professional footballer plays as a midfielder but is known for his versatility. Let's take a close look at how McKennie's exceptional form plays a crucial role in bolstering Juventus's powerful squad.

Juventus vs Frosinone

Juventus failed to win their third straight league match following a 2:2 away draw to Verona on Sat, 17 Feb. This came after 1:0 defeats to Udinese and Inter Milan. The potential 8-point drop means they are 9 points behind league leaders Inter Milan, who have a game in hand. On the other hand, Frosinone has also not won any of their last four matches, conceding 12 goals and only scoring 4 in the process. Juventus will host Frosinone at the Allianz Stadium on Sun, 25 Feb, with the odds tilted in favour of the home team. The win probability is 72% (Juventus), 11% (Frosinone), and 17% (draw).

Juventus has conceded four goals in their last three matches, compared to Frosinone’s twelve goals. Not only this, but Juve sits at 2nd while Frosinone is 15th on the table. A loss could see the visitor slip into the relegation zone, should Sassuolo or Verona both manage a win. Regardless, punters will have a field day exploring different betting markets or options. Since Juve is the clear favourite, popular markets to explore include Juventus to win, double chance, or to score a goal. Either way, the matchup is bound to be interesting and provides an opportunity to watch out for Weston McKennie.

A Word About Weston McKennie

Weston McKennie began his career at Bundesliga side Schalke 04 in 2017 and soon made a breakthrough to its first team. The 25-year-old moved to Juventus on loan after playing 25 games for his former club. However, in March 2021, Juventus secured a permanent transfer. Besides Juve, McKennie represented the United States Men’s National Soccer Team at the youth and senior levels. Like his club career, he made a national team debut in 2017.

McKennie is a versatile player, and this trait contributed to his success in Schalke 04 and eventual Juve move. At Schalke, he played as a midfielder, centre-back, full-back, and striker. He also used long throw-ins and sideways wind-up techniques before launching. Nonetheless, during the later part of his stay, he maintained a dominant box-to-box midfielder role or deep-lying defence.

The American midfielder has impressive defensive skills. Furthermore, his ability to pass well dictates the game and pushes the ball from his midfield position. McKennie possesses tactical intelligence, positioning, an eye for goal, and an ability to make late attacking runs, so much so that Alberto Mauro of II Messaggero (an Italian daily newspaper in Rome) compares him to former Juve midfielders Arturo Vidal and Edgar Davids.

Achievement and Success

Weston McKennie currently wears jersey number 16 for Juventus. He has scored 13 league goals in 186 appearances and four continental goals. In total, Mckennie has netted 18 times throughout his professional career. McKennie has participated in 4 Champions League for Juventus (2020-23) and FC Schalke 04 (2018-19). In the process, he scored 3 goals for the former and only 1 for the Bundesliga side. Apart from this, his loan move to Leeds United has seen him play in the FA Cup. Likewise, he has a record at the DFB-Pokal, Coppa-Italia, and Supercoppa Italiana.

Weston McKennie finished runner-up in the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup for the United States. Likewise, he won the CONCACAF Nations League in 2021 and 2023. Other awards to his name include:

U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year (2020)

CONCACAF Nations League Player of the Tournament (2019-20)

CONCACAF Nations League Finals Best XI (2021)

Coppa Italia (2020-21)

Supercoppa Italiana (2020)

CONCACAF Nations League (2019-20, 2022-23)

CONCACAF Gold Cup runner-up (2019)

Jesse Marsch’s Point of View

Jesse Marsch, American coach and soccer player currently in charge of Leeds United, credited Mckennie as Juve’s most dangerous player after their loss to Inter. On the latest episode of CBS Sports Podcast “Call It What You Want,” Jesse Marsch said, “Knowing Weston’s personality, I know he wants to get out on the run a little more, I know he wants to use his aggressiveness a little bit more, but I thought he was good in the match. In transition, he was their most dangerous player. He set up a play where [Dusan] Vlahovic should’ve scored in the first half, and that would’ve given them a 1-0 lead, and then I think the game could’ve looked a little bit differently.”

Although McKennie didn’t appear to be a part of Juve’s plan after missing their preseason tour of the U.S. However, he soon gained Massimiliano Allegri’s flavour and played 22 games. In the process, he mastered various tactical styles that improved his skills and won over the locals.

Marsh said, “Even reading some of the articles here [in Italy] about Weston, there’s a big appreciation for how he plays this year. I think they’re talking about his fitness level, his productivity around the box, helping set up attacking plays, and his responsibility and intelligence to help the team defensively. It’s crazy. When you watch him in the match, he’s the defensive box. The next moment, he’s in the offensive box. He’s chasing, he’s running, he’s winning duels, he’s taking throw-ins, he’s winning duels on corner kicks and freekicks, so he’s playing a big part in the success of Juve this year, and it’s great to see him playing at such a high level.”

Marsh further noted that McKennie is a flexible player. As a result, he plays like an eight-ten and has a lot of freedom to move around. The Leeds United coach singled McKennie as a player on the right track. Nonetheless, he must keep fit, take responsibility, and become a leader.

Final Thoughts

Mckennie is Serie A’s fifth and Juve’s first player from the United States. The prolific midfielder scored the fastest hat-trick in the USMNT’s history after netting three goals in 13 minutes against Cuba in 2019. According to Marsch, he thinks McKennie is playing a significant role in Juventus and thinks he’s been a big part of why Juventus has been successful. This is why he fits well into the team and Allegri’s plan. After returning to the team from what looked like a cut-and-dried exit, the American has demonstrated resilience and determination. In Allegri’s words, “I see him as growing up. The experience at Leeds has matured him, even if it wasn’t good because they were relegated. He has 5 months ahead of him to do better.”