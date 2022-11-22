Weston McKennie’s World Cup outing divides pundits; Slight injury concern

On Monday, Weston McKennie became the first Juventus player to participate in the 2022 World Cup as he started the match for the Unites States national team.

When the midfielder left the field in the 66th minute, the Americans were leading thanks to a solitary goal from Timothy Weah. However, Gareth Bale managed to gain and convert a spot kick to earn a vital point for Wales.

According to ilBianconero, McKennie’s display divided the pundits in Italy who gave him contrasting grades.

For instance, la Gazzetta dello Sport were particularly impressed by the 24-year-old work rate on both ends of the pitch, handing him a remarkable rating of 7/10.

On the other hand, Tuttosport were less generous, giving him a grade of 5.5, while making a snarking comment regarding his flashy hairstyle (bleached in the colors of the American flag).

For their part, il Corriere dello Sport landed in the middle, rating the player’s outing at 6.5 – which is arguably the most accurate.

On another note, ilBianconero reports that McKennie was carrying a knock while leaving the pitch, which appears to be a muscular injury.

However, the source believes that it doesn’t seem to be a major concern, as we await additional updates in the next hours.

The Juventus man was already dealing with an injury in the last couple of weeks before joining his national team.