As the season draws to a close, it is becoming increasingly clear that Juventus could add Alisson Becker to their squad in the next transfer window, as the men in black and white intensify their efforts to sign the Brazilian goalkeeper. The potential move reflects the club’s ambition to strengthen a key position ahead of the new campaign.

Alisson has long been regarded as one of the finest goalkeepers in world football and remains one of the safest pairs of hands in the game. His consistent performances explain why Liverpool extended his contract by an additional season, underlining his importance to the team.

Juventus’s Pursuit of Alisson

Despite being content at the Premier League club, circumstances could open the door for a departure. Several players who joined Liverpool around the same time as Alisson are now leaving, and the club may be willing to allow him to move on if he expresses a desire to do so.

This situation has given Juventus renewed confidence as they prepare for the upcoming transfer window. The Bianconeri are determined to push strongly for his signature, recognising the value he would bring to the squad.

Should the move materialise, Alisson would be expected to assume the role of first-choice goalkeeper at the Allianz Stadium. His experience and quality would provide immediate stability and leadership at the back.

Impact on Current Goalkeepers

The arrival of such a high-profile player would inevitably have consequences for the current goalkeeping options at Juventus. Michele Di Gregorio and Mattia Perin would both face uncertainty regarding their roles within the team.

As reported by Calciomercato, Juventus are prepared to cash in on at least one of the two if they succeed in signing Alisson. This approach would allow the club to balance their squad while accommodating a new first-choice goalkeeper.

The report also indicates that Carlo Pinsoglio is expected to remain at the club as the third-choice option. This would provide continuity within the goalkeeping department while enabling Juventus to restructure its squad effectively.

The coming weeks are likely to be decisive as Juventus continue their pursuit of Alisson and assess the future of their current players.