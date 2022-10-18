What are Allegri’s options at the back following Bremer’s injury

While the victory in the Derby della Mole proved to be a great relief for Max Allegri, it still came at a costly price.

Sadly, Gleison Bremer left the pitch in the 51st minute after sustaining a knock against his former club.

On Monday, the Brazilian underwent tests to reveal the extent of his injury, and he’ll be out for approximately 20 days according to the club’s statement.

This will be a major blow for Juventus, as the 25-year-old has easily been the most reliable centre-back amongst Allegri’s ranks since the start of the season.

So how will the Bianconeri cope without their summer signing in the next few weeks?

According to ilBianconero, Allegri has three options in hand. The first would be trusting either Federico Gatti or Daniele Rugani.

The two Italians had rarely started matches, and neither has been impressive in his recent outing. Gatti looked out of sorts against Monza, while Rugani was amongst the poor performers during the disastrous defeat in Haifa.

The second option is thrusting Danilo into a central role alongside Leonardo Bonucci. To his credit, the Brazilian has been serving well in his makeshift position.

Finally, the manager could switch to a 3-5-2 formation with Danilo and Alex Sandro joining Bonucci in a three-man defense.