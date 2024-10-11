Juventus is eager to secure Dusan Vlahovic on a new contract while avoiding paying him up to €12 million per season. The striker currently earns €8 million net per season, which could rise to €10 million with bonuses, and a loyalty bonus would push his earnings to €12 million in the final year of his contract.

This agreement was made when he first joined the club, but Juventus is now in a different financial situation and wants to renegotiate the terms. According to a report from Il Bianconero, Juve’s priority is to spread out the bonus payments they owe him over the next two seasons.

The club has two options for reaching a new agreement: the first is to offer him a one-year extension and distribute the bonuses over a longer period; the second option is to offer a two-year extension, spreading the payments even further.

Juventus hopes that the Serbian forward will understand the club’s financial needs and agree to these revised terms.

Juve FC Says

If DV9 is truly in love with the club and wants to stay, he would have to reduce his earnings and help keep the club healthy.

We must also stay open to the possibility of selling him in the summer if we cannot find an agreement.