Juventus seems to be at a crossroads regarding Gleison Bremer’s future, as Manchester United continues to pursue the defender.

Bremer has been an important player for the Bianconeri since he joined them in 2022. The Brazilian moved from Torino as the best defender in Serie A and has continued to deliver top performances for Juve.

The Bianconeri are pleased with his performance so far and would love to keep him at the Allianz Stadium. However, Juve needs funds to further improve its squad and may have to sell some top assets to achieve this more easily. This financial necessity is one reason they might be forced to offload Bremer at the end of the season.

Manchester United is interested in the defender, who has been in fantastic form for the Old Lady in most of his games. However, a report on Tuttomercatoweb claims Juve remains undecided about Bremer’s future. The report states that no decision has been made on whether they should keep him or allow him to leave for a good fee in the summer.

Juve FC Says

Bremer has been an important player for us over the last few seasons and it would be a good thing to keep him in the squad.

However, we may might have to sell him if a huge offer arrives because that will help us strengthen the group.