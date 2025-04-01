Arkadiusz Milik has yet to feature for Juventus this season after suffering an injury last summer, just before Euro 2024. His prolonged absence has been a major setback for both the player and the club, as he had been expected to play a key role in the squad.

The striker had been hopeful of contributing under Thiago Motta, but he never had the opportunity to work with the manager before Motta was dismissed. Now, as Milik approaches a full year on the sidelines, his situation remains far from ideal for the Bianconeri.

Juventus have managed to cope without him, with several players stepping up to share the goalscoring responsibilities. However, Milik’s experience and ability in front of goal would have been valuable assets for the team. At the beginning of the season, he was viewed as one of the more seasoned figures in the squad—someone the club could rely on in key moments. Unfortunately, his ongoing injury struggles have prevented him from making any contribution.

With the season nearing its end, Juventus are now evaluating Milik’s future at the club. According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, the club are considering terminating his contract, despite the fact that his current deal runs until 2026. The report suggests that Juventus are exploring ways to bring his time in Turin to an early conclusion, as they seek to restructure their squad moving forward.

Milik was expected to be a key figure in attack this season, but his persistent injury issues have made it difficult for Juventus to depend on him. Given his lack of availability, the club may now feel that parting ways is the best course of action. With their focus on building a more reliable and competitive squad, Juventus appear to be weighing their options carefully before making a final decision on the Polish striker’s future.