What are Juve’s plans for Bentancur and Arthur?

In the recent weeks, a lot has been said about the future of Aaron Ramesy and Adrien Rabiot at Juventus. Nevertheless, another two Bianconeri midfielders are also facing uncertain destinies in Turin.

In the last few weeks, Arthur and Rodrigo Bentancur were scarcely seen on the pitch.

The Brazilian has been unable to cement himself a regular starting role this season since returning from his long injury layoff. He started the match against Hellas Verona, but ended up being of the main culprits behind the defeat.

On the other hand, the Uruguayan began the season as a member of the starting XI, mostly thanks to his past with Max Allegri. But following a host of forgettable displays, he has recently lost his starting berth in favor of Weston McKennie.

According to Corriere dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Arthur and Bentancur are currently off the market, but the situation will change if they fail to impress between now and the end of the season.

Therefore, the two midfielders will given enough time to prove their worth, but the club’s patience will have a limit.

Last season, Arthur and Bentancur failed to take the world by storm (which was the case for the majority of their Juventus teammates as well).

However, another underwhelming campaign could spell the end of their time at the club, as Max Allegri is adamant on building a solid and cohesive midfield unit.

Manuel Locatelli has been the most consistent performer thus far in the middle of the park, while McKennie is showing signs of improvement as of late.

However, it remains to be seen if some of the current crop will also prove to be worthy of the cause.