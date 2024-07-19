As Juventus prepares for the upcoming season, they look to build upon their recent 3rd-place finish in Serie A with a run at the title in the 24/25 season. Juventus has not won in the past four seasons after a dominant stretch from 2011 to 2020 where they had 9 straight championship seasons. For the caliber of a club like Juventus, with a league-high 36 championships overall, fans, analysts, and players alike come into the season with optimism that they will add to their championship number. This season isn’t any different.

Oddsmakers tend to agree with the football pundits about Juventus’ championship chances as they have some of the top odds to win the Serie A title across different sportsbooks. Though the odds may vary, top betting apps DraftKings, FanDuel, and BetMGM all have Juventus with the second-best odds to win the title behind only Inter Milan. FanDuel has Juventus at +410 to win, DraftKings has them at +370 to win and BetMGM is slightly more confident with their odds at +350 to win the title. If Juventus fans are confident in their team’s chances, they can take advantage of the slightly longer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook and win a little extra with a Juventus championship.

After a 3rd place result last season, Juventus will return a strong core of players which will help them make the case that they should be considered a top contender to win the title. Along with the existing core of players, potential transfer players could be added to bolster the roster even more. Domenico Berardi, Sassuolo’s all-time leading goal scorer, could be on his way to joining the club this season. There were discussions about him going to Juventus before the end of last season but the transfer never materialized. Berardi’s club, Sassuolo, has been relegated to Serie B which pundits believe makes it all but guaranteed that he will transfer back to a club in Serie A, potentially Juventus. Berardi’s experience and striking ability would be a welcome addition to the club.

If Juventus wants to compete for the championship, they will need to overcome Inter Milan. Inter Milan had a dominating season, winning the championship with 5 matches remaining and finishing 19 points ahead of second-place AC Milan in the table. Juventus’s two matchups with Inter Milan will take place in the middle of the season making those two matchups even more important. Inter Milan lost only 2 games last season, so it is extremely important for Juventus to play well in those two matchups and earn as many points as possible against the defending champions.

To reclaim their celebrated championship status, Juventus must focus on earning points against top opponents, while securing wins against lower-ranked teams. Juventus fans have lofty expectations every season and are eager to see their team at the top of the table again. Achieving this goal will require ongoing development, determination, and a growing core group of players to propel Juventus back to the top, allowing them to proudly wear the Scudetto next season!