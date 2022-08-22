Reports have linked Juventus with a move for Memphis Depay, but in the last hours, it seems the move will break down.

The Dutchman wants to leave Barcelona and the Bianconeri are making themselves his main option for the next club.

The former Lyon attacker is in talks with Barca on contract termination and he is also speaking with Juve about a two-year deal.

However, the move risks falling apart over demands from the player’s camp.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims the cost of the operation touches around 8m euros and the attacker also wants a guarantee of a sign-on fee.

These demands seem too much for Juve and the Bianconeri are now considering alternative targets.

This means the move risks being abandoned by them soon.

Juve FC Says

Depay would be a good addition to our squad and he should be delighted that a top club like Juve wants to sign him.

However, he probably has other suitors and if we cannot meet his demands, they will.

This will fill him with confidence to insist on what he wants from the club.

We should only sign a player when it economically makes sense to us, regardless of who the individual is.