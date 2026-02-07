Kenan Yildiz has agreed to a new contract at Juventus, with the Bianconeri finding a solution to keep one of their most important players at the club. Yildiz is widely regarded as Juventus’ most valuable asset, and several of the world’s top clubs have been keen to sign him should an opportunity arise.

Juventus currently boast a squad filled with high-quality players, and the club is determined to ensure that its key figures are retained. While some players are expected to leave during the summer transfer window, there are others the Bianconeri consider untouchable, and Yildiz firmly belongs in that category.

Juventus Secure a Key Asset

The Turkiye international has been in outstanding form over the past few seasons, making him indispensable to the team. His performances have consistently underlined his importance, and Juventus were not prepared to risk losing him at this stage of their project. For that reason, securing his long-term future became a priority for the club.

Negotiations over a new deal had stalled for a period, raising concerns among supporters. However, discussions have now resumed successfully, and an agreement has been reached. Juventus have shown its commitment by agreeing to elevate Yildiz into the bracket of its highest earners, reflecting his influence and value to the squad.

Contract Details and Fan Reaction

Supporters are unlikely to object to the improved terms, as Yildiz has established himself as one of the team’s most important players over recent years. His consistency, impact, and development have earned widespread appreciation, and many fans see the new contract as a justified reward for his contributions.

According to Il Bianconero, the new agreement will guarantee Yildiz a salary of around six million euros net per season, with the potential for it to rise to seven million euros if certain add-ons are met. The report also states that he has received a signing-on bonus of six million euros.

By securing Yildiz’s future, Juventus have sent a clear message about its ambitions. Retaining their most valuable player strengthens the foundation of the squad and provides stability as the club looks to build towards sustained success in the coming seasons.