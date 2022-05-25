Following the conclusion of the campaign, top Juventus officials Federico Cherubini and Maurizio Arrivabene should soon hold a meeting with Max Allegri to lay a clear plan for next season.

According to Calciomercato, the meeting could place in the next few hours, and it should confirm the club’s three main priorities on the market.

The first would be a winger who can allow the manager to adopt a 4-3-3 formation. Of course the most viable option remains Angel Di Maria.

The second priority is a top class midfielder who can raise the quality level in the middle of the park. While Paul Pogba is the most likely candidate for the role, Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic remains in the frame.

As for the third priority, Juventus must find a capable replacement for the legendary Giorgio Chiellini. While the picture looks clear in the first two cases, the identity of the new center back remains a topic of great speculations.

The source believes that Monaco’s Benoit Badiashile is a preferred candidate for the management, but also mentions the likes of Gabriel and Kalidou Koulibaly. The source adds that Francesco Acerbi and Alessio Romagnoli were proposed, but the hierarchy didn’t entertain the ideas.

But asides from the three priorities mentioned above, the source adds that the club could also pursue reinforcements for other roles, including a left-back, another midfielder (in case Arthur leaves) and a striker.