Juventus faces a significant challenge in reshaping its squad this summer as it prepares for the upcoming season. The club is focused on rebuilding and strengthening its team to ensure they are more competitive in the future.

Currently, Juventus is far behind clubs like Napoli and Inter Milan in the standings, which is evident from their ongoing battle for the league title. This underperformance highlights the need for Juventus to bolster their squad if they are to compete for major trophies in the next campaign.

A crucial decision for the club is determining whether Igor Tudor will remain as their manager for the upcoming season. The choice of manager will have a profound impact on the type of players Juventus targets during the transfer window. Tudor has implemented a 3-4-2-1 formation that has allowed certain players, who previously struggled for game time, to thrive. For example, Lloyd Kelly has become an important figure under Tudor’s system, whereas he was largely sidelined during Thiago Motta’s tenure.

However, the new system has also led to reduced playing time for players like Francisco Conceição, Randal Kolo Muani, and Timothy Weah, who have found it difficult to secure regular appearances. Given Tudor’s mastery of the 3-4-2-1 formation, it is unlikely he will deviate from it, should he remain in charge.

If Juventus decides to retain Tudor, the club will need to recruit players that fit the specific roles required by the system. Due to managerial changes and the lack of quality in the squad thus far, certain positions have not been filled as effectively as they could be.

Juventus still has a chance to secure a top-four finish, which would provide Tudor with more time to prove himself. However, the team is currently lacking in several key areas:

Defence

Juventus’ defence has missed the presence of Gleison Bremer, and there is a need for another player of similar quality. The club’s other defenders are currently average, and strengthening this area is essential. Signing another world-class defender, like Bremer, would be beneficial, with the addition of Pierre Kalulu to the back three also an option.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Midfield

Teun Koopmeiners and Douglas Luiz have struggled to reach their top form, leaving Juventus with a midfield that lacks the necessary profile. The club needs to sign players who can make an immediate impact. A creative midfielder, capable of providing the final pass to the forwards, is a priority. Additionally, Juventus requires a midfielder who has a penchant for scoring goals, offering a solution when the strikers are not firing. Koopmeiners could potentially fill this role if he returns to his Atalanta form.

Attack

The attack is another area that needs reinforcement by the end of the season. It is imperative that Juventus secures a new striker for the upcoming campaign. While Randal Kolo Muani impressed in his performance against Monza and could earn more chances if he continues scoring, the club must address the issue surrounding Dusan Vlahovic. A decision to sell Vlahovic in the summer might be the best course of action. Juventus needs a striker who can consistently score goals, something that Vlahovic has not managed to do on a regular basis.

In conclusion, Juventus must act decisively this summer to address the key weaknesses in their squad. The club’s ability to make the right signings, based on the manager’s system, will determine whether they can challenge for the top honours next season.