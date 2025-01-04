Juventus is one of the clubs that must improve in the second half of the season, and the Bianconeri are well aware of it.

It has been an inconsistent campaign so far, and Thiago Motta will be eager for his team to step up and aim for silverware by the season’s end.

Although Juve remains unbeaten in domestic competitions, they know that converting more of their draws into victories is essential to making their record count.

Currently, their tendency to draw too many games has hindered their progress, and fans will hope for a turnaround as the season progresses.

The January transfer window will be a crucial period for Juventus. The club is expected to be active in the market, securing signings to strengthen their squad.

However, the Bianconeri must carefully assess their squad’s weaknesses and make targeted acquisitions to address key areas of concern. Strategic moves in the market could make all the difference in achieving their goals this season.

What spots does Juventus need to strengthen?

Several positions in the current Juventus squad require strengthening as the Bianconeri strive to compete more effectively and secure silverware this season.

Defence

Remaining unbeaten in domestic competitions at this stage of the season highlights Juventus’ solid defensive foundation. However, the Bianconeri are aware that further improvement in this area is crucial.

The team has suffered a major setback with the season-ending injuries to Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal, two key defenders. Compounding the issue, Juventus also dropped Danilo just before their Italian Super Cup trip, further exposing their defensive vulnerabilities. Reinforcing the backline with new centre-backs during this transfer window would be a strategic move to bolster their defensive strength and improve their overall performance in the second half of the season.

Midfield

Juventus’ midfield has been one of their most problematic areas this season, despite the club investing heavily to strengthen it.

The Bianconeri have struggled to get the best out of key signings like Teun Koopmeiners and Douglas Luiz, and this must change in the second half of the campaign.

While Juventus is not expected to add new midfielders during this transfer window, improving performances in that area will be critical to their success.

Thiago Motta must identify a tactical system that maximises the potential of his midfield acquisitions, ensuring they contribute both goals and assists.

If the midfield can step up and deliver, it will significantly boost Juventus’ chances of achieving their seasonal objectives.

Conclusion

If Juventus strengthens its defence and improves its midfield performance, it will create more scoring opportunities, resulting in more goals and, ultimately, more wins in the second half of the season.