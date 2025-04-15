Samuel Mbangula was a relatively unknown figure among Juventus supporters at the start of the season. However, the Belgian quickly made a name for himself after being handed a surprise start in the opening fixture against Como.

His performance in that match left an immediate impression, and he continued to play a key role under then-manager Thiago Motta. Mbangula’s emergence as one of the standout graduates from Juventus’ Next Gen system had raised hopes within the club that he could become a long-term asset for the senior team.

However, the managerial change that saw Motta depart and Igor Tudor take over has led to a shift in tactics and player preferences. Tudor has introduced a different playing philosophy, and in doing so, has altered the team’s structure significantly. Several players who were regular starters under Motta have since found themselves on the fringes of the squad—including Mbangula.

Due to his current lack of playing time under Tudor, speculation has begun to mount regarding the Belgian’s future in Turin. Rumours have linked him with a move away from the Allianz Stadium in the upcoming transfer window.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Juventus are aware of Mbangula’s potential and do not wish to lose him for a nominal fee. As such, the club is reportedly exploring the possibility of selling him while his market value remains strong.

According to Il Bianconero, the Bianconeri are prepared to part ways with Mbangula when the transfer window reopens—unless a managerial change occurs. The report suggests that, should Tudor remain in charge, the club will proceed with the sale, recognising that Mbangula is unlikely to feature in the manager’s tactical plans moving forward.

While Juventus value the young midfielder’s talent, keeping him on the bench for extended periods serves neither his development nor the club’s long-term interests. If Mbangula continues to be excluded from first-team action, it would be prudent for the club to allow him to pursue regular football elsewhere.

With the season drawing to a close, Juventus must soon make a definitive decision on Mbangula’s future—one that balances both sporting ambition and financial sense.