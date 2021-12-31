“What can I say?” Juventus loanee describes Ronaldo

Radu Dragusin trained with Cristiano Ronaldo in the Juventus first team before both players departed the club in the summer.

Ronaldo now plays for Manchester United while Dragusin is spending this season on loan at Sampdoria.

The latter knows what the Portugal star is as a player and in a recent interview, he describes his former teammate as “the best of all time!”

Ronaldo scored over 100 goals for Juve and has won several trophies throughout his career.

Fans often have to choose between the Portugal star and Lionel Messi, who the greatest player in active football is.

However, Romanian star, Dragusin, isn’t confused about his choice and says via Calciomercato:

“What can I say? GOAT! The best of all time! Fantastic.”

Juve FC Says

Ronaldo is one of the most high-profile players Juve has ever signed, but he barely improved the team.

The attacker was signed because we wanted Champions League glory, but we never reached the semi-final with him in the squad.

Now that he is out of the picture, we have to rebuild our team because it was previously built around him.

Hopefully, the other attackers at the club will fire us to a top-four finish in this campaign.