What can Juventus new signing Milik bring to the team?

Juventus has completed the transfer of Arkadiusz Milik as he joins them on loan from Olympique Marseille.

The Polish striker moves to the Allianz Stadium as one of Max Allegri’s long-term targets.

He has been on the manager’s radar since he played at Napoli and the Juve boss now has his man.

Milik did well in his first spell in Serie A, and he also performed at Marseille last season.

A move to Turin means he has joined the biggest club in his career so far. A club statement confirming the transfer reads, as quoted by Football Italia:

“Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that an agreement with Olympique de Marseille for the temporary acquisition, until 30 June 2023, of the registration rights of the player Arkadiusz Krystian Milik has been finalized for a consideration of € 0.8 million, with the addition of ancillary costs of € 0.1 million, which might be increased up to a maximum of € 0.8 milion upon achievement of specific sporting performance objectives,” Juventus said in a statement.

“The agreement further entails the right for Juventus to definitively acquire the player’s registration rights for an agreed consideration of € 7.0 million, payable in three years, which might be increased up to a maximum of € 2.0 million upon achievement of further sporting performance objectives over the duration of the employment contract with the player.”

Juve FC Says

We expect Milik to bring more goals to this team and reduce the reliance on Dusan Vlahovic.

He is more experienced than the Serbian, so Vlahovic will also learn from him.

We now have three strikers if Moise Kean remains at the club. This means we could either play with two on the bench or a front two, preferably Milik and Vlahovic, with Kean on the bench.

The bottom line is that Milik brings options and a wealth of experience.