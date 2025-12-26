Juventus started this season with a chance to win three trophies, as they were competing in the Champions League, Serie A and the Coppa Italia. As one of the world’s largest clubs, the Bianconeri are expected to strive for success in every competition they enter, and this ambition shapes the mindset of both the players and their supporters. This expectation explains why the fan base is often confident that trophies are achievable whenever Juventus are involved in a major challenge.

That optimism, however, began to fade as the campaign progressed. As the season started to unravel under Igor Tudor, it became increasingly unlikely that Juventus would secure any silverware before the end of the term. Performances dipped, confidence suffered, and priorities shifted away from trophies towards damage limitation.

A Change in Direction

When Luciano Spalletti was appointed as manager, the immediate objective appeared to be far more modest. The men in black and white were primarily focused on securing a place among the leading teams in the league rather than mounting serious trophy challenges. At that stage, stability and recovery were seen as more important than ambition.

However, that outlook has since evolved. Juventus possess some of the finest players in their squad, and Spalletti has helped restore belief within the group. His influence has encouraged the players to think beyond recent disappointments and consider the possibility of achieving more than they have managed in the last few seasons.

Renewed Hope for Silverware

Juventus have won only the Coppa Italia since the 2021/2022 season, a record that reflects a period of relative underachievement for a club of their stature. This context makes the current campaign particularly important, as questions remain about what they can realistically win this term.

If Juventus maintain their current form, there is a sense that they could challenge for the league title. However, one outcome appears far more certain. The Coppa Italia represents a genuine opportunity for success, especially given the seriousness with which Spalletti is approaching the competition.

With renewed confidence and clearer direction, there is a belief that Juventus can end the season by lifting that trophy. Doing so would not only provide silverware but also signal meaningful progress after several challenging years.