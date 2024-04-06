Max Allegri’s future has been a topic of intense debate in recent months as his Juventus team struggles to find form.

The manager’s return to the club hasn’t been as successful as anticipated, with Juve facing challenges in securing victories and competing for trophies.

In his third campaign back at the club, it’s becoming apparent that Allegri may not be able to replicate the dominance of his first spell as manager.

While Juventus still has a chance to win the Italian Cup and secure a place in the top four, Allegri is banking on his players to finish the season strongly, considering these objectives as the minimum for the club.

However, if Juventus fails to win the Italian Cup and secure a Champions League place, there’s speculation, according to a report from Il Bianconero, that Allegri might consider resigning.

For now, Allegri remains focused on helping the team finish the season positively, but the possibility of his departure looms if he perceives his tenure as a failure.

Juve FC Says

Allegri has struggled on our bench and we need a new man to help this team reach its fullest potential.