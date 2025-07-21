Igor Tudor is set to begin his first full season as the manager of Juventus, fully aware that expectations are high. His appointment came at the end of a turbulent period for the club, and although he was not initially the preferred choice, the Bianconeri are determined to back him and aim for success this term.

A managerial search that led back to Tudor

Towards the end of last season, it became apparent that the club was searching for a more high-profile name to take the reins. Antonio Conte had been widely expected to return to Turin, but he ultimately chose to remain with Napoli. Gian Piero Gasperini, another leading candidate, rejected the idea of being a second option and opted to join AS Roma instead.

With alternatives exhausted, Juventus confirmed Tudor as their permanent manager for the upcoming campaign. Despite not being the most glamorous appointment, the club views him as a strong and capable leader, and they are working diligently to provide him with the resources and squad needed to succeed.

A season that must deliver silverware

Tudor’s tenure began with promise during the Club World Cup, although performances eventually tailed off. This season, he will be expected to maintain a strong start and, more importantly, sustain momentum through to the end. While fans hope for a competitive showing in the league, tangible success will be judged by trophies won and qualification for the Champions League.

The club is hopeful that Tudor can at least secure the Coppa Italia and guide the team back into Europe’s elite competition. However, as an appointment that did not generate widespread enthusiasm, he may not be afforded much time to prove himself.

Tudor faces a demanding season, but with the support now being offered by the club, he must take full advantage of this opportunity and deliver the results Juventus expect.