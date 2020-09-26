What chance of Juventus ace signing for Premier League club? Romano has his say

Fabrizio Romano has poured cold water on the rumoured transfer of Juventus winger Douglas Costa to Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer.

The injury-prone Brazilian is one member of the Juventus first team that the club will gladly sell, and he has been linked with a move to Wolves recently.

The Premier League side has just sold Diogo Jota to Liverpool and it appears smart that they may replace the Portuguese forward with Costa.

Tuttosport had reported that Jorge Mendes is looking to broker the Brazilian’s move to Molineux, but Romano was speaking on the latest episode of the Here We Go podcast and he claimed that he has been in touch with Juventus, Wolves and the agent of Costa and all of them have said that such a transfer isn’t happening.

He adds that Costa’s age and injury record puts him at odds with the type of player that the English side wants to sign.

He said as quoted by This Is Futbol: “We had the opportunity to talk with Juventus, and they told us, off [the record], ‘no, there is nothing from Wolverhampton for Douglas Costa.’ We had the opportunity to talk with Wolverhampton, and they said, ‘no, we are not going for Douglas Costa.’ We had the opportunity to talk with the agent of Douglas Costa and he said, ‘no, we have nothing with Wolverhampton.’

“So, it seems [like] something fake. You have to consider one thing, if you speak with Wolverhampton’s side, they say, ‘we are going to buy different players, we want younger players, players that we can sell in two or three years [for an] enormous fee.’

“[Costa is] in a different moment of his career, and we have to add, he [has] had many, many injuries, he’s [missing] many matches every year because of injuries. So, Wolverhampton always said, ‘we don’t want [a] player [like this].’”