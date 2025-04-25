Cristiano Giuntoli is feeling the heat at Juventus as the club’s poor season has raised questions about the sporting director’s decisions. Hired to oversee a rebuild and return the Bianconeri to the top of Italian football, Giuntoli has been given full control over transfers and managerial appointments. However, his efforts so far have yielded mixed results, and the pressure is mounting.

After joining Juventus from Napoli, where he was credited with building a title-winning side, Giuntoli was entrusted with streamlining Juve’s bloated squad. He moved quickly last summer, offloading several fringe players and offering tactical and recruitment support to then-coach Max Allegri. The hope was that a leaner, more balanced squad would challenge for the Scudetto and go deep in European competition.

This season, however, has seen Juventus struggle for consistency. After parting ways with Allegri, Giuntoli appointed Thiago Motta to usher in a new era. But Motta failed to meet expectations and has already been dismissed. Igor Tudor has since taken over, but the team remains in a battle to secure a Champions League spot, a far cry from the dominant Juventus sides of recent years.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Despite heavy investment in players over the last two transfer windows, Juve have lacked identity and fluidity on the pitch. This underperformance has naturally turned the spotlight on Giuntoli. However, according to Tuttomercatoweb, the club has no intention of sacking him just yet. Instead, they are planning to bring in Juventus legend Giorgio Chiellini to work alongside him in a key leadership role. Chiellini’s return would add experience, stability, and a strong connection to the club’s traditions.

The decision to pair Giuntoli with Chiellini signals that Juventus still has faith in the sporting director but wants to strengthen the structure around him. It also suggests that the board understands that rebuilding a club of Juve’s stature takes time, though patience may not last forever.

Giuntoli will be expected to get the next managerial appointment right and ensure that the summer transfer window addresses the team’s weaknesses. If results do not improve next season, his position could come under real threat. For now, though, the board remains behind him, but the margin for error is quickly shrinking.