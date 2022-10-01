Juventus is under pressure to win their game against Bologna this weekend and whoever plays for them knows a win is a must.

When a team performs badly, the manager gets sacked, and that could be the case for Max Allegri.

There is hardly a room for mistakes from the manager now, and he knows this, which means he must make the best choices for that game.

With all his players back to full fitness, apart from the long-term injury absentees, Allegri has the luxury of using any formation he wants.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals the Bianconeri gaffer is increasingly likely to field three at the back.

The report claims he would likely start the game with Gleison Bremer, Leonardo Bonucci and Danilo.

Juve FC Says

Now is the time for Allegri to show he still has what it takes to manage this Juventus team.

The Bianconeri gaffer has to select the men he believes will bring the points home and hope they do not disappoint him.

Apart from the defence, he must also select the correct players for the team’s midfield and attack to win the game.

Hopefully, the starting players also recognise the importance of giving their all for the points.