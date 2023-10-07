Paul Pogba is currently working with his legal team to mount a defence after a counter-analysis of his samples revealed the presence of a banned substance. This development could potentially result in a lengthy ban for the midfielder, possibly up to four years.

Given the situation, Pogba’s future at Juventus appears to be in jeopardy, as the club is expected to terminate his contract once he receives the ban.

The banned substance in question is reported to be Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA), as reported by Football-Italia, a natural substance that has the potential to boost testosterone levels. Its presence in Pogba’s samples has raised questions about how it entered his system, as well as its source.

Pogba and his representatives are determined to clear his name and have pledged to undergo thorough testing of all samples found in his body to ascertain their origins and how they ended up in his system.

The situation is undoubtedly a significant setback for Pogba’s career, and the legal proceedings will be closely monitored as they unfold.

Juve FC Says

Pogba is in a big mess and we have nothing to worry about as we have suspended him and his wages already.

This is a disappointing end to an already tricky second spell at the club for the Frenchman and he knows he has let us all down.

It would be interesting to hear what he would say after the process is completed and he starts serving his ban.