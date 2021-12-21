“What do I have to say?” Allegri reacts to Raiola’s comments on De Ligt’s future

Max Allegri is focused on the development of Matthijs de Ligt amidst comments from the defender’s agent, Mino Raiola, about his future.

The Dutchman has become a key player at Juve, and other European clubs are circling.

The Bianconeri wants to keep him, but you are never sure about what would happen next when a Raiola client is in your squad.

The Dutch-Italian agent spoke about the former Ajax captain recently, and as expected, hinted the defender could leave Juve in the summer.

In his presser ahead of the Bianconeri’s match against Cagliari, Allegri focuses on the defender’s development instead.

“What do I have to say? Repeat the question? Or not answer?” asked Allegri via Football Italia.

“The next step for Matthijs is in the next game. He has to score a goal.

“I haven’t heard what Raiola said. Matthijs is improving, he played really well in Bologna, he is 22 and has great quality, he can only improve as any other player, from Kulusevski to Chiesa and Rabiot.

“The growth must be our target, then we’ll see what happens in the market.”

Juve FC Says

De Ligt is destined to become one of the best defenders in the world and that means Juve has to be one of the best clubs to keep him.

At the moment, they cannot even make the top four in Serie A and failure to secure Champions League football at the end of this season could see De Ligt ask for a move.

If the Bianconeri can finish the campaign in a suitable position, it would be easier to persuade him to remain at the club.