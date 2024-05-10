Enzo Barrenechea, one of Juventus’ youngsters currently out on loan, has performed well during his spell at Frosinone.

The Argentine midfielder has been an important player for Frosinone, and if they retain their top-flight status, they may seek to extend his loan for another season. However, in the meantime, Barrenechea will return to Juventus.

With Juventus having several midfielders in their squad and showing interest in players like Teun Koopmeiners and Khephren Thuram, among others, Barrenechea might struggle to get game time if he returns and decides to stay at the Allianz Stadium.

As for Juventus’ plans for the midfielder, a report on Tuttojuve reveals that his future is as uncertain as the club’s managerial situation.

The report also suggests that Juventus will only determine Barrenechea’s future once they resolve their managerial issues. If a new coach arrives at the club, they will allow him to decide whether to keep Barrenechea or not.

Juve FC Says

Barrenechea has been one of the most brilliant youngsters in our group, and several clubs will look to sign him if we make him available for transfer.

However, we need to be sure he would not be useful to us before we decide to cash in on him.