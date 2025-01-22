Juventus is one of the top football leagues in Italy and has been a major player in Serie A for the last decade. However, they have not been so great in recent seasons compared to the high standards they have set with the nine-year Scudetti-winning streak. Now, they struggle with consistency. Juventus now lacks stability to reassert themselves as Scudetto favorites.

This article by Kate Richardson, will discuss with you the factors that contribute to Juventus current struggles, including team issues, tactical inconsistencies, and off-pitch challenges. And ways the club can regain their dominance.

What Juventus Lacks and The Solution

Every fan has their opinion on what they think the issue is, but if you are interested in what we think, here it is. Judging from how odds in the Juventus games have fluctuated, the team is definitely lacking something. Juventus needs to improve in their tactics and work on a more cohesive gameplay.

Although Juventus has not been at their best, they still have a chance to come on top. Here's what the club needs to improve on.

Poor Tactics

One of the team’s most obvious issues is their lack of tactical identity in recent years. With Thiago Motta as their manager, the team has often been criticized for pragmatic play and a gameplay that lacks creativity and attacking flair.

During Massimilliano Allegri’s first tenure, Juventus excelled with a balanced style that combined defensive power and attacking sharpness. But that has not been the case since his return in 2021. Although many still blame him, others believe he is not the problem. His now cautious approach has led to fewer winning chances, with the team now relying on individual brilliance.

Furthermore, Juventus has been unable to adapt tactically to different opponents. While teams like Inter Milan and Napoli use dynamic systems that can be switched between defence and attack, Juventus appears rigid. Their reliance on the 4-4-2 or 3-5-2 formation has made them predictable. To get back up, Juventus needs tactics that emphasise attacking intent.

Problems in the Midfield

Juventus’ strongest point has always been their midfield, until recent times. The current midfield lacks dynamism, creativity and balance. Since the departure of star midfielders like Paul Pogba, Andrea Pirlo and Miralen Pjanic the club has struggled to find playmakers capable of controlling games. Their current midfielder, Manuel Locatelli has shown promise but lacks the vision and precision passing.

They also suffer from inconsistent performances. For instance while Locatelli has improved significantly, he alone can not shoulder creative burden. Meanwhile, other players have been inconsistent in delivering top performances. This also reflects in their defense as a team, as the team often gets overrun in transitions. They usually stand no chance against counter attacking teams. Juventus should invest in a creative playmaker and a defensively astute midfielder to improve the team and regain control.

Weak Attack

The attacking department has also been lacking and is a reason for their drawback. Although they have talented players like Nicolas Gonzalez and Dusan Vlahovic, the lack of cohesion and limited their effectiveness. Vlahovic, who was supposed to be a major boost for them when the team signed him in 2022, has struggled to offer consistent services. He often drops into defense, thereby limiting his chances to impact the game in advanced positions.

Juventus’ offensive options are shallow aside from their key forwards. Although they are competent, players like Kenan Yildiz and Arkadiusz Milik lack the skill necessary for a consistent title threat. When injuries or bad play occur, this over-reliance on a small number of important players becomes an issue. Additionally, Juventus has had trouble finishing as well.

They rank lower in Serie A for chance conversion than their fiercest rivals, Napoli and Inter. The club needs to focus on developing an approach that adds depth and enhances finishing while utilizing Vlahović and Gonzalez’s skills. Thiago Motta himself has said, “We need to be more aggressive and manage the game better. After scoring, we tend to drop too deep, and that’s something we must improve.”

Unstable Defense

Juventus’ game is popular for their defensive resilience, but that has not been the case in recent seasons. A major factor in this decline is aging defenders and injuries. The departure of Leonardo Bonucci and Georgia Chiellini has left a void in leadership and experience. While there is potential in younger feline Gleison Bremer and Federico Gatti, they lack the composure and organization. Injuries to key players have further compounded the issue.

Juventus also suffers from set-piece vulnerabilities. They have conceded several goals from a set-piece, a weakness that highlights poor organization in defense. The solution to this issue is both tactical adjustments and better discipline from defenders.

Off-Pitch Challenges and Financial Issues

Some challenges outside of the pitch have also contributed to Juventus’ struggles. The team has had a lot of legal issues, including probes into player transfers and financial mismanagement. In addition to diverting the team, these problems have made it more difficult for them to sign well-known players. Juventus has had to take a more careful approach to transfers as a result of its financial predicament.

Football analyst Marco Buciantini commented that “Juventus needs to address their internal issues and focus on building a cohesive unit. The current lack of unity is affecting their performance on the pitch.”

They have relied on low-cost deals and free transfers rather than acquiring elite players. Although this strategy has produced certain treasures, it has also reduced the caliber of the squad as a whole. Juventus needs to fix these off-field problems and make smart squad-building investments if they want to contend for the Scudetto.

Solutions to Regain Stability and Compete for the Scudetto

To reclaim their position a Serie A contenders, here are some steps they need to take:

Strengthen the Midfield: The club needs to invest in a creative playmaker and a defensive midfielder to fill the gaps in creativity and defensive stability. Fans are on the lookout for Juventus transfer news they can be happy about. Build a Clear Tactical Identity: Thiago Motta needs to adopt a modern, and more dynamic playing style that balances the defence and attack. Rebuild Defense: Juventus needs to focus on developing their young players in improving defensive organization, particularly in set-piece situations. Enhance the Attack: Build a cohesive attacking unit that maximizes the potential of Vlahovic and Gonzalez while improving squad depth. Resolve Off-Pitch Issues: Financial and legal issues should be addressed to regain stability and attract top talent. This will enable more Juventus transfer news.

Conclusion

It will take both on-field progress and off-field consistency for Juventus to return to Scudetto glory. The Bianconeri may regain their position as Serie A’s dominant team by fixing tactical inefficiencies, bolstering important squad areas, and resolving financial concerns.

Juventus may be able to resume their winning ways with the correct investments and a fresh emphasis on their basic values. However, perseverance, patience, and a clear future vision will be necessary for this voyage. Their pursuit of stability and a comeback to the top of Italian football is still ongoing.