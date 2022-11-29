What do Juventus risk in the financial investigation?

Following last night’s storm, Juventus are picking up the pieces this morning, with new persons taking charge following the resignation of the board of directors.

With former president Andrea Agnelli swiftly replaced by the new chairman of the board Gianluca Ferrero, a new era has begun at the club – for better or worse.

However, the club remains under great scrutiny from investigators who are looking into alleged financial irregularities in the club’s balance sheet.

This includes allegations of capital gains registered by inflated players’ valuations, as well as wages paid during the Covid-19 pandemic which were reportedly hid from the club’s accounts.

So what concerns us the most at the moment is how this whole debacle will impact the club, and what could be the consequences from a legal point of view.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the club could face a sanction if the alleged financial irregularities were to be proven.

The sanction would either be a fine or even point deduction in the Serie A standings.

At the moment, the picture remains bleak, with the club enduring further turmoil just when the situation was beginning to to stabilize on the pitch.

We’ll make sure to provide you with the latest updates as the story develops.