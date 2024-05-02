Alvaro Morata has had two separate spells at Juventus and remains a favorite among the Bianconeri faithful.

The Spaniard has a strong affection for the city, and Juventus fans always enjoy watching him play for their club.

Will Juventus seize the opportunity to add him to their squad again, or is that wishful thinking?

With almost every attacker at the club available for transfer at the end of this season, Juventus is keen to clarify their future.

They might sell Dusan Vlahovic if he does not agree to a new deal with reduced wages, and the same goes for Federico Chiesa, who has just a year left on his contract.

The Bianconeri are gearing up for a busy summer, with Morata rumoured to be joining the club again at the end of the season.

Some reports even suggest that Morata is willing to take a pay cut to rejoin the club, but according to Tuttojuve, Juventus currently has no interest in him.

For now, Juventus does not intend to pursue a third spell for the striker at the Allianz Stadium.

Juve FC Says

Morata has enjoyed two spells in our books, and we also enjoyed having him in the group, but we do not need a third spell.