Juventus have been linked with several midfielders in recent weeks as the club considers possible departures in that position. While the Bianconeri remain convinced about certain players, the performances of Douglas Luiz and Teun Koopmeiners have raised some concerns. The Dutchman continues to enjoy special backing from within the club, with management believing he still has the potential to develop into a more complete player.

Potential Departures Could Create Gaps in Midfield

The situation becomes more complicated with Napoli pushing to sign Fabio Miretti and Juventus actively exploring the sale of Luiz. If both players leave, the squad could suddenly find itself short of options in the middle of the pitch. Such changes would force the club to act quickly in the transfer market to maintain depth and quality in the squad.

So far, Juventus have worked to keep the team in strong condition, carefully evaluating possible signings. The focus remains on ensuring that any incoming player fits both the tactical setup and the long-term vision for the club. However, a report by Tuttojuve suggests that internal discussions have led to the belief that immediate reinforcements may not be essential.

Confidence in the Current Midfield Setup

Despite rumours linking the club to new targets, Juventus feel confident in the strength of its existing midfield. This stance suggests that, for now, they will resist entering the market for another midfielder, even if high-profile names become available. The decision hinges on whether departures materialise before the window closes.

If Miretti and Luiz both leave, the strategy could change, with at least one replacement likely to arrive before the deadline. Until then, the club’s leadership believes the current group is strong enough to compete effectively across all competitions in the new season.