What does the future hold for loaned out Juventus goalkeeper

After completing his transfer to Juventus in the summer of 2018, Mattia Perin’s career was supposed to take a step forward.

Nonetheless, almost three years later, the goalkeeper’s future is still more uncertain than ever.

The 28-year-old spent one year and a half in Turin. During the 2018/19 season, he played second fiddle to Wojciech Szczesny, before falling further in the pecking order following the unexpected return of Gianluigi Buffon in 2019.

Perin eventually ended up returning to Genoa on loan, where he has been able to rediscover his best form.

However, his loan spell will expire at the end of the current campaign, and he is expected to leave the Grifone once again.

According to Tuttosport (via Calciomercato), the Italian international’s return to Juventus will be a short-lived one, as he’s expected to be sent towards another destination.

The report believes that Atalanta will be interested in his services, especially if Pierluigi Gollini ends up leaving La Dea at the end of the season.

Gian Piero Gasperini has been mostly unconvinced in the performances of his goalkeepers this season, and has been rotating between Gollini and Marco Sportiello.

Therefore, finding a new safe pair of gloves sounds like a good idea for the Orobici, and Perin might just be the perfect choice, considering the fact that he previously worked alongside Gasperini at Genoa.

On the other hand, Juventus could also be tempted to maintain the Azzurri backup goalkeeper in case Gianluigi Buffon decides to hang his gloves by the end of the season.