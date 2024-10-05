Juventus faces a critical decision regarding Paul Pogba as he has been cleared to return to action next year following the reduction of his doping ban.

The Frenchman currently earns up to €10 million per season, making him one of Juventus’ highest earners once he resumes playing. However, Thiago Motta did not include Pogba in his plans when he took charge, raising the possibility that terminating his contract may be the best solution for all parties involved.

Juventus is expected to explore the possibility of reaching a mutual agreement with Pogba to terminate his contract. Early reports suggest that the club is likely to propose a mutual termination, especially given that they were patient throughout the appeal process at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) instead of acting when the ban was first issued.

While Pogba is excited about returning to action, Juventus must decide whether to keep him on the roster or end his time at the club. According to AssoCalciatori rules, as reported by Il Bianconero, Juventus has the legal right to terminate his contract due to doping disqualification, regardless of how short the ban is.

This gives Juventus the option to terminate Pogba’s contract, and the club now has to weigh this option carefully and decide what is best for the future of both Pogba and the team.

Juve FC Says

We expect Pogba to be open to reaching an agreement with the club on the way forward.