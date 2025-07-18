Jadon Sancho’s potential transfer to Juventus is progressing, but due to post-Brexit regulations, the move must be carefully considered by the Bianconeri.

Sancho is now classified as a non-EU player, which introduces specific restrictions for Italian clubs during the transfer window. Nonetheless, Juventus appear to be in a strong position to complete the deal, having reportedly moved ahead of other suitors in recent days.

Manchester United have informed the English winger that he must leave the club this summer, a stance that aligns with Sancho’s own desire to find a new environment and revive his career.

Sancho Prefers Juventus Over Other Suitors

Sancho has not featured for Manchester United in nearly two seasons and has expressed a clear preference for a move to Turin. Despite interest from several other clubs, the player is believed to have made up his mind, and both Juventus and Manchester United are now closing in on an agreement.

The attacker is said to be doing his part to ensure the transfer progresses without complications. His willingness to join Juventus has made negotiations smoother, with all parties now working toward finalising the terms of the deal.

Non-EU Rules Offer Juventus a Unique Advantage

Under Italian regulations, clubs are permitted to register three non-EU players per season. However, in Sancho’s case, an exception could apply. As reported by Il Bianconero, Italian clubs are allowed to sign one English or Albanian player from abroad per transfer window, and such a signing does not count towards the standard non-EU quota.

Assuming Juventus have not already used this exemption on another English player, Sancho would qualify under this provision, making his signing feasible without affecting the club’s non-EU limits.

If the deal is completed, Sancho would arrive with expectations of making an immediate impact. The winger is still regarded as a player with great potential, and Juventus will be hoping he can rediscover his form in Serie A and contribute meaningfully to their campaign.