A new manager always comes with a new system, and sometimes that means several players will struggle to be part of his plans.

Thiago Motta is the latest man to lead Juventus, and the Brazilian-Italian has been working on profiles to help him create an ideal team.

Juventus appointed him after he proved his worth at Bologna. He will be eager to impress in his first season and has already decided the fate of some players.

Moise Kean and Wojciech Szczęsny have already been told that they must leave, but others remain in Turin.

One player whose future is yet to be decided is Fabio Miretti, a favorite under Max Allegri.

The former Juventus manager handed him his Bianconeri debut, and he now has to prove that he is good enough to play under Motta.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals that Miretti’s future hangs in the balance as the Bianconeri sign some new midfielders.

He could stay, but if there is an important offer, Motta would have no problem allowing him to leave.

Juve FC Says

Miretti was a favourite of Allegri, but even he knows that might not be the case when the season begins with Motta, so he will have to work harder to convince the new gaffer.