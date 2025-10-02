Juventus is reportedly preparing to sell Dusan Vlahovic in January after failing to complete a transfer during the summer window. The striker, who has only a limited period left on his contract, has been in excellent form this season, increasing his value and drawing attention from potential suitors.

Despite Juventus’s attempts to secure a contract renewal, negotiations were abandoned some time ago, leaving the player to run down his deal. Vlahovic appears intent on maintaining strong performances to position himself for a lucrative move in the future. His form has been one of the highlights of the season so far, which is why Juventus believes they could secure a fee in midseason.

Juventus’s Transfer Dilemma

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Vlahovic does not want a January transfer. The report suggests that he prefers to remain at the club and see out his contract, with the intention of leaving as a free agent in the summer of 2026. This stance leaves Juventus in a difficult position, as they risk losing a valuable player without compensation.

For the club, the decision is complex. Selling him in January could provide immediate financial benefit, but it would also weaken the squad in the middle of the season. Retaining him offers a stronger chance of competing for trophies, but it also means Juventus loses control over his future. The situation underscores the challenge of balancing sporting ambition with financial responsibility.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Vlahovic’s Importance to the Squad

Vlahovic has been the standout striker for Juventus since the beginning of the campaign. His consistent form has significantly contributed to the team’s attack and kept them competitive. With the club aiming to secure silverware, his goals are essential to their prospects.

Given his importance, Juventus may ultimately prioritise short-term success over financial considerations. Allowing him to run down his contract could prove costly in the long term, but his presence increases the club’s chances of lifting trophies this season. The balance between immediate success and future planning will define how the club handles the situation with Vlahovic in the months ahead.