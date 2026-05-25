Juventus patron John Elkann is not seeking another corporate revolution at the club, but he will assess the situation with Luciano Spalletti, Damien Comolli, and Giorgio Chiellini.

The Exor CEO has been more involved in the club’s day-to-day affairs in recent years, especially following the departure of his cousin, Andrea Agnelli, who ended a 12-year tenure as club president in January 2023.

But unfortunately for Elkann, he has yet to find the winning recipe at the club, with directors and managers coming and going over the last few years.

Therefore, despite finishing the campaign in disappointing 6th place, Elkann isn’t plotting to ring changes in personnel, but will instead request a tweak in the roles and dynamics.

Damien Comolli set for a reduced sporting role at Juventus

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Juventus majority owner has scheduled meetings with the club’s top officials, beginning with Comolli on Tuesday.

The Juventus CEO was said to be walking on thin ice, but it appears that he’ll keep his job after all. However, his powers could be reduced, especially in the sporting department.

The Frenchman was in charge of last summer’s disastrous transfer campaign, and he also confirmed Igor Tudor as head coach before sacking him a few months later.

Hence, Elkann will ask Comolli to take a step back on the transfer market and leave it to sporting director Marco Ottolini.

Elkann wants Spalletti & Comolli to coexist

Despite failing to qualify for the Champions League, Spalletti has nothing to worry about. He has only recently signed a new contract, and he still holds Elkann’s esteem and appreciation.

The manager had his differences with Comolli, especially when the latter didn’t sign the striker he requested in January. Nevertheless, Elkann will ask the two men to find a middle ground for the club’s sake.

The Juventus owner also expects Chiellini to play an important role in mending the relationship between the two men.

The legendary defender has become increasingly more influential at the club. The former Juventus captain pushed for Kenan Yildiz’s contract renewal and convinced Elkann to confirm Spalletti for next season regardless of Champions League qualification.