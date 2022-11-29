What happens to Allegri and Cherubini following the board’s resignation?

Following last night’s ground-shattering announcement, it feels that our world has been turned upside-down.

Andrea Agnelli’s 12-year era reached an abrupt end with the Juventus president announcing his resignation alongside the nine other members of the board of directors, leaving the club in a shambolic state.

While Monday’s statement had also included the appointment of Maurizio Scanavino as new general director, this morning, the club’s owning company Exor announced Gianluca Ferrero as new president.

But the question remains: who’s running the club from a sporting perspective.

According to Calciomercato journalist Nicola Balice, Juventus sporting director Federico Cherubini will remain in his post.

The 51-year-old has been working at Juventus for more than a decade. He earned a promotion to be become the head of the sporting department following the departure of his predecessor Fabio Paratici in 2021.

Cherubini is not a member of the board, so he did not present his resignation alongside the likes of Pavel Nedved and Maurizio Arrivabene (who will remain as the club’s CEO until the appointment of a new board).

Balice believes that Cherubini has the trust of the club’s owner John Elkann, and the same goes for Massimiliano Allegri.

The source adds that the Juventus manager shares a strong rapport with resigned president Agnelli, which made him contemplate resignation.

Nonetheless, Balice expects the sporting department to remain intact, with Cherubini and Allegri maintaining their posts in the hopes of shielding the squad from the administrative storm.