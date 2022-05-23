‘What is best for me’ – Paulo Dybala unsure on his next move

Paulo Dybala remains uncertain of which club he will be joining this summer after leaving Juventus on a free transfer.

The Argentine forward has been a key player in Turin since joining from Palermo back in 2015, tallying up 163 goal contributions in his 293 appearances for the Bianconeri.

For whatever reason, the Juve bigwigs decided to backtrack on their contract offer before the turn of the year, and are now set to let one of their best players leave for nothing this summer, and what could potentially make it worse is that he is being linked with a move to rivals Inter Milan.

Those rumours will not have been dampened by him being present at the San Siro this week for a charity event, and he spoke to reporters at the event.

“I am happy to be here, I spoke to Samuel {Eto’o} beforehand and he’s one of the greats, so I couldn’t miss out,” Dybala told Sky Sport (via Football.Italia).

“I’d prefer to talk about the event and not my future.”

The reporters tried to push the subject, but La Joya simply stated that he would do a he saw best for himself.

“I don’t know what I’ll do yet. I will try to choose what is best for me.”

As much as I would hate to see Paulo join Inter, Juve have done this to themselves. I’m still not happy with the situation, and hope that there is some serious reinforcements coming in to replace him in the coming window.

Would you begrudge him a move to Inter?

Patrick