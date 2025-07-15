Everton is increasing its pursuit of Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz, and the player is reportedly eager to make the move. Luiz joined Juventus from Aston Villa last summer, but his first year in Italy has not unfolded as anticipated.

Despite his talent and previous experience in the Premier League, Luiz has not found consistent form in Serie A. He has struggled to make a meaningful impact under two different managers and is yet to fully adapt to the demands of Italian football.

Premier League Return Appeals to Luiz

A return to the Premier League could provide Luiz with the platform to regain confidence and rediscover his best form. He appears to have accepted that his opportunities at Juventus are limited, particularly under the current manager Igor Tudor, and views a move back to England as a positive step for his career.

Everton has emerged as the primary club interested in bringing him in. With David Moyes keen to add depth and energy to his midfield, Luiz’s profile fits their requirements well. The club believes he has the technical and physical attributes to thrive once more in the English top flight.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Juventus Open to Loan Agreement

However, Everton is not prepared to commit to a permanent transfer immediately. As cited by Tuttomercatoweb, the Premier League side has proposed an initial loan deal with an option to buy at the end of the season. This approach gives both the club and the player flexibility, allowing time to assess his fit before making a long-term commitment.

Juventus may consider accepting this structure, as they continue to evaluate options to reshape their squad for the coming season. Discussions between the two clubs are ongoing, and there is optimism that an agreement could be reached soon.

Luiz’s time in Turin has fallen short of expectations, and with genuine interest now present, this transfer window could offer the ideal opportunity for both the player and the club to move forward.