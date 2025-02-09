Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic was caught on camera criticizing his teammate Federico Gatti during Friday’s contest against Como.

The Bianconeri somehow managed to earn all three points despite a lacklustre showing at the Sinagaglia. Randal Kolo Muani emerged as the hero once more, bagging a brace that proved just enough to collect an important victory on the road ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League contest against PSV Eindhoven.

With the Frenchman in electric form, Thiago Motta kept Vlahovic on the bench for the duration of the match. And yet, the latter still found a way to hit the headlines, albeit for all the wrong reasons.

While sitting in the dugout, the Serbian was caught complaining to Mattia Perin about Gatti’s defending.

“I don’t understand Gatti, he doesn’t look at his man,” said Vlahovic to Perin, as revealed by the video below.

“We are conceding the action in the second half. A long ball is arriving, and is staring at the man. What is he doing? He looks at the ball! Put your body in front of it, they can’t move you, otherwise, they get a yellow.”

While this sort of comment is common practice among players sitting on the bench, many Juventus fans will find it tasteless coming from Vlahovic at this particular time, especially with the Serbian looking poor in most of his recent outings, which led to his omission from the starting lineup in the first place.

Moreover, the striker has portrayed a knack for complaining about his teammates during the contest, especially when he’s not receiving the service he’s seeking. His body language has certainly irked the fans on a few occasions.

Nevertheless, it should mentioned that Gatti remains one of Dusan’s closest friends at Juventus, and this episode is unlikely to cause much harm on this particular front.