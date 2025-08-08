Juventus have been engaged in discussions regarding the possible departure of Douglas Luiz during the current transfer window, as the Brazilian midfielder continues to struggle to settle into life in Turin.

Luiz arrived at Juventus just last year following a successful stint in the Premier League with Aston Villa. At the time of his move, he was widely regarded as one of the finest midfielders in Europe, and his signing was seen as a major coup for the Bianconeri. However, his time at the Allianz Stadium has not lived up to expectations. Within the space of a year, his form has declined significantly, and he has not been able to replicate the performances that once earned him widespread praise.

Juventus Open to Exit Amid Training Concerns

Current manager Igor Tudor is reportedly unconvinced by Luiz and does not see him as part of his long-term plans. Juventus are open to a permanent transfer and are actively seeking solutions. Luiz himself is believed to be pushing for a move, having recently reported late to training in what is being interpreted as an effort to accelerate his exit from the club. Despite this, a deal remains far from completion.

Everton and Nottingham Forest have emerged as the clubs showing the most serious interest in the midfielder during this window. However, negotiations with both sides have yet to yield an agreement, and the days remaining in the transfer period are quickly dwindling.

Loan Terms Proving a Major Obstacle

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the primary obstacle preventing a deal from being finalised is the difference in terms proposed by the involved parties. Juventus are insisting on either a direct sale or a loan with an obligation to buy. In contrast, both Everton and Nottingham Forest are only willing to proceed on the basis of a loan with an option to make the move permanent. This fundamental disagreement has stalled progress and leaves Luiz’s future uncertain.

Juventus are eager to avoid a repeat of the situation involving Arthur Melo, who left the club on loan but later returned, having made little impact elsewhere. The club is determined not to repeat that scenario and hopes to reach a definitive resolution regarding Luiz before the window closes.