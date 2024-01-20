Moise Kean is set to leave Juventus on loan this month, with the club and player agreeing that he needs more playing time.

Kean cannot find the back of the net at the moment, and this has adversely impacted both his confidence and playing time.

Without him in the team, Juve is making good progress, with Kenan Yildiz delivering since he broke into the Bianconeri first team.

Kean has struggled in his second spell at Juventus, and it seems likely he will soon permanently leave the club again.

For now, the priority remains for him to get more playing time, and several clubs were willing to take him on loan this month.

Kean prioritised leaving Italy and has reached an agreement to play for Atletico de Madrid, but the Spanish side has not confirmed the transfer yet.

Tuttojuve reveals that an agreement has been reached on the player’s side, but Atletico has to make a sale to free up space for him in their squad.

They expect to sell at least one key attacker this month, which will open the door for Kean to join them.

Juve FC Says

This has been a tough season for Kean, and he is smart for choosing to leave Italy entirely.

The striker will play under less pressure in Spain, and the Italian media will not pay too much attention to him.