Juventus are working to reinforce its midfield ahead of the upcoming season and has turned its attention to Davide Frattesi, whose future at Inter Milan remains uncertain. Despite being regarded as an influential figure within the squad, Frattesi was frequently deployed as a substitute under Inter’s former manager. As Cristian Chivu begins his tenure as head coach, the Italian midfielder’s role under the new leadership is yet to be clearly defined.

This lack of clarity has created an opportunity that Juventus are keen to exploit. They are eager to secure Frattesi’s services during this transfer window, viewing him as a long-standing target who could significantly enhance their current team.

Juventus Reignite Interest After Sassuolo Snub

Frattesi had previously attracted interest from Juventus during his time at Sassuolo, although he ultimately chose to sign for Inter Milan. Now, the Bianconeri are prepared to make another attempt to bring him to Turin, confident that they can persuade the player this time around.

As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus have initiated discreet discussions with Frattesi’s entourage to gauge the midfielder’s interest in making the move. Their current strategy involves securing his approval before entering formal negotiations with Inter Milan. Given the competitive nature of Serie A, Inter are unlikely to welcome the idea of strengthening a direct rival. Nevertheless, Juventus believe that a firm commitment from Frattesi could be the key to unlocking the transfer.

A Strategic Addition to Bolster Midfield Depth

Frattesi is widely recognised as one of the most dynamic and consistent midfielders in Serie A. His blend of technical ability, tactical awareness and attacking drive would offer Juventus a fresh dimension in the centre of the park. With several midfield transitions already expected this summer, adding a player of his calibre would not only deepen the squad but also inject proven league experience.

As Juventus continue to navigate a challenging transfer window, securing a player like Frattesi could be a decisive move. Much will depend on the outcome of conversations with the player and Inter’s willingness to negotiate under the circumstances.