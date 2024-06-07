Juventus continues to push to get Adrien Rabiot on a new contract in the coming weeks.

He will be a free agent at the end of this month, and Juve is trying to keep him again, just as it was 12 months ago.

This is because Rabiot only signed a short-term deal last summer, which Juve had to settle for because the midfielder refused to sign a long contract.

The Bianconeri now hope to achieve this, and reports claim they have offered him a new two-year deal.

Juve can offer Rabiot a high salary because his deal can still benefit from the abolished Growth Decree. A report on Calciomercato claims their latest offer will pay him 8m euros per season net.

Juve is waiting for his response, but the Bianconeri believe this payment should be enough to make him extend his contract with them.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has been made to feel like a king, and we have done all we can to show him that he is an important player to us.

We need a response from him soon, and he should be eager to sort out his future before Euro 2024 starts.