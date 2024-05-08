Juventus has been surrounded by rumours about Dusan Vlahovic’s future as the Serbian continues to shine for them.

Vlahovic is enjoying his best season at the club since joining, and Juventus is delighted with his performance.

The Bianconeri intended to sell him last summer, with Romelu Lukaku lined up as his replacement.

However, they are now pleased he didn’t find a new home, but his future will once again be up for discussion in the summer.

With Arsenal showing interest, Juventus must sign Vlahovic to a new contract that will pay him far less than the 12 million euros he is entitled to at the beginning of next season.

The Serbian has been in fantastic form this term, and while Arsenal is interested in him, a report on Tuttomercatoweb claims that both the striker and Juventus want him to stay. He is likely to pen a new deal at the Allianz Stadium rather than leave the Bianconeri.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic has been in fantastic form for us in this campaign, and he certainly deserves to remain with the club for a longer time.

If he agrees to pen a new deal on lower terms, then we must play our part and keep him at the club.