Dean Huijsen’s bold decision to move to AS Roma on loan in January is proving to be a wise choice, as he is getting more playing time than initially anticipated.

Despite having the option to join Frosinone on loan for the remainder of the season, a move that might have guaranteed him more playing time, the young player opted to join AS Roma to work under Jose Mourinho, even with no assurance of regular game time.

This decision has paid off for Huijsen, and he continues to be relevant to the team even after Mourinho’s departure, replaced by Daniele de Rossi.

Juventus is pleased with Huijsen’s situation in Rome and expects him to return at the end of the term. While several clubs have expressed interest in signing him, Juventus is not keen on parting ways with the youngster.

However, as reported by Calciomercato, every player has a price, and if a suitor offers 30 million euros, Juventus will be open to discussing his departure; otherwise, they plan to retain the promising youngster.

Juve FC Says

Huijsen is a courageous boy, and that is an attribute that would help him become successful in his career.

We need him back at the end of the season and can plan with him for next term.