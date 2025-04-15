Teun Koopmeiners joined Juventus during the summer transfer window and, under ideal circumstances, would remain a key part of the squad for the foreseeable future.

The Dutch midfielder arrived in Turin as a European champion, and Juventus reportedly worked hard to secure his signature, recognising the quality he could bring to their midfield. Atalanta were reluctant to part ways with the player, which led the Bianconeri to invest heavily to bring him to the Allianz Stadium.

Despite the high expectations that accompanied his arrival, Juventus have yet to fully benefit from his talents. The club remains hopeful that, under the guidance of Igor Tudor, Koopmeiners will begin to show the level of performance that initially attracted them to him.

However, there are growing uncertainties surrounding his long-term role at the club. Juventus are believed to be targeting Sandro Tonali as a key addition to their midfield, with interest in the Italian international continuing to intensify. Tonali is regarded as a must-have signing, and speculation suggests that a formal approach could be made once the current campaign concludes.

To complete such a high-profile transfer, Juventus may need to offload one or more players to balance the books. This has led to questions over whether Koopmeiners could be sacrificed in order to make room for Tonali.

According to Il Bianconero, however, Juventus have no intention of selling Koopmeiners. The report states that the player they are more inclined to part with is Douglas Luiz. The club views the Brazilian as the more expendable asset in their efforts to reshuffle the midfield and accommodate Tonali.

Given the financial demands associated with a potential deal, Juventus may need to explore creative options. A swap offer involving Newcastle United could be considered to facilitate Tonali’s arrival, particularly if the English club are open to such negotiations.

While Tonali would undoubtedly enhance the Bianconeri’s midfield, the management must ensure that any decision to restructure the squad does not come at the expense of a player who could still fulfil his potential in Turin.